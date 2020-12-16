2 men hospitalised and another dead after being shot by police

Two men remain hospitalised after being shot by police on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Oropune Gardens.

Another man, identified as Keith Wilson was shot and killed during the reported exchange of gunfire yesterday morning.

Mr. Wilson was from St. Helena Village, Piarco.

He is now the 54th person killed by the police this year.

According to police they saw the Nissan Tiida, which was carrying five men.

Officers of the central area northern division task force tried to intercept the vehicle and a chase ensued.

Police say the driver of the Tiida stopped close to the walkover and two men got out and started firing shots at the officers.

The officers returned fire hitting the 3 men.

Two other men escaped by running into some nearby bushes.