Total number of COVID cases in Tobago stand at 11

Posted on December 21, 2020 by admin

Six persons have been discharged from hospital reducing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Tobago to 11.

A release from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development last evening said number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites to test for COVID-19 stands at 2,129.

The release said the number of samples, which tested positive for COVID-19 on the sister isle, is 139.

And the deaths remain at 2.

