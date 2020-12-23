I955 FM


Police probe 3 overnight murders

Posted on December 23, 2020

Three killings overnight, one in Diego Martin, one in Curepe and the other in Tunapuna .

A doubles vendor identified as Kareem Jarvis also known, as “Smokey” is one of the dead.

Mr. Jarvis was employed at the popular sauce doubles and was serving customers last night when he was shot in Curepe.

The shooting sent customers scampering for safety.

The gunmen fired the deadly shots from within a vehicle.

They then sped off.

Mr. Javis was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other murder victim is Mikel Diaz who was shot in Tunapuna at around 7:30pm.

The incident occurred at the corner of St. Thomas Street.

And the man gunned down in Diego Martin is yet to be identified.

That incident occurred at a bar on Gopaul Street shortly after 8pm.

