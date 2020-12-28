I955 FM


2 Venezuelans held and a gun and ammunition seized in Cunupia

Posted on December 28, 2020

Two Venezuelans are arrested and a shotgun with 2 rounds of 12- gauge cartridges seized in Cunupia.

Reports say at around 9pm on Saturday while on exercise duty along David Toby Road, Chin Chin officers of the Cunupia Criminal Investigations Department stopped a white Nissan B-12.

A search was conducted and officers allegedly found 1 shotgun in the back seat of the car along with two rounds of 12-gauge cartridges.

Two persons were arrested.

The items were secured and taken to the station with the suspects. Investigations are ongoing.

