8 more COVID-19 cases in T&T

There are 8 more COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Ministry of Health yesterday said the new cases are from samples taken between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

The death toll remains at 125.

According to the Ministry, as of yesterday there were 436 active cases of the virus and the total number of recorded infections since March stands at 7,112.

Twenty-nine patients are hoispitalised but 358 are in home self-isolation.

Thirty-seven of them are under the care of the prison system.

The Ministry said 6,551 patients have fully recovered.

One hundred and thirty-four people are at state quarantine facilities.

Forty-one people are in step down facilities.