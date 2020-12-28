Palo Seco man electrocuted at his home

Heritage Petroleum confirms the electrocution of Dean Williams at Rifle Range in the Palo Seco area.

In a release, Heritage Petroleum says it received reports at around 11:30am on Saturday of the tragic loss of life.

It says the reports indicated that, 34-year-old Mr. Williams, a resident of the area, came into contact with a live electrical line from an illegal connection from a Heritage low voltage power line to his home.

Heritage officials are said to have visited the scene along with officials from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the District Medical Officer.

It says all relevant regulatory bodies have been informed of the incident and the TTPS is investigating.

Heritage says it is truly saddened by this tragedy.

It says it will continue to prevent and discourage persons from establishing illegal electrical connections from the company’s grid.

It says it is their sincere hope that no such loss of life will ever occur in the future.

The company expresses its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.