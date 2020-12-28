2 Cunupia women appear in court for possession of cocaine

Two cunupia women will appear in court today charged with possession of crack cocaine.
Two women were arrested and the drug seized during an anti- crime exercise in the Central Division on Saturday.
A TTPS release says PC Goinda and a party of officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department and Central Division Task Force south, based on intelligence, stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of exchange lots traffic lights, Couva.
Officers say they found 4 bags each containing creamy rock like substances resembling cocaine with a combined weight of 118 grams.
The 2 suspects both of Mon Plasir Road are to appear at the Couva Magistrate Court today.
PC Goinda is continuing enquires.
