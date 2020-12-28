I955 FM


Former head of the JCC taking issue with the recently passed Procurement Act

Former head of the Joint Consultative Council, Afra Raymond

Chartered Surveyor and former head of the Joint Consultative Council, Afra Raymond is not at all sold on the amendments to the Procurement Act.

The Bill was passed in the Senate earlier this month.

Mr. Raymond says what the government is proposing raises many questions.

Like many opposed to the Bill as it stands, Mr. Raymond slams the exclusion of some contracts from inspection.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Raymond said legal fees should not be excluded either.

He said 14 months ago the position of Finance Minister Colm Imbert on the matter was different and he now wonders why.

