PNM Tobago Council is said to have submitted counter proposal to the PDP on the way forward for the THA

The Peoples National Movement in Tobago is reported to have made a counter proposal to the Progressive Democratic Patriots, regarding the governance of the island.

The PDP had submitted a proposal for an amalgamation in order to break the 6-6 deadlock which came as a result of the January 25th Tobago House of Assembly election.

The PDP wants the positions of Deputy Chief Secretary, Deputy Presiding Officer and Secretary for Finance.

Reports are saying the PNM is proposing it be allowed to select a Chief Secretary, and 4 other secretaries while the PDP will be given Deputy Chief Secretary and 4 other secretarial positions.

The PNM is also proposing that the assignment of secretaries for the divisions be the responsibility of the Chief Secretary.

The Tobago Council of the ruling PNM met yesterday to consider its position on what came from the PDP.

A story in today’s Express Newspaper says the Tobago PNM is concerned that the THA act does not allow for the sharing of Councilors in the matter suggested by the PDP.

The story says, as a result the PNM is suggesting that 3 Councilors be appointed, 1 from the PDP and 2 from the PNM.

Last week, PDP Leader, Watson Duke said the positions of Deputy Chief Secretary, Deputy Presiding Officer and Secretary for Finance are not negotiable.

The 6-6 deadlock has seen failed attempts to appoint a Presiding Officer for the Assembly.