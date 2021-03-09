Guyana receives 80,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India

Guyana has received 80,000 doses of the ‘Covishield’ Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India.

The vaccines arrived last Sunday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and were received by Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips and others.

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony said Guyana is now in discussions with India and other countries to get more vaccines into the country.

According to India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa who was also present, India does not expect anything from Guyana in return.

The donation from India will be able to offer protection to 40,000 Guyanese and according to the Health Ministry, frontline health workers will be the first to receive the vaccines, followed by elderly persons, other frontline workers, and teachers.

Some 570,000 doses of the vaccine are earmarked for distribution across the Caribbean region alone.