NALIS signs with Digicel for funding of recording of textbooks for visually impaired students

Visually impaired persons are being offered expanded services by the National Information Library Services.

NALIS yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Digicel Foundation for the funding of the recording of textbooks for visually impaired students.

At the signing acting Executive Director at NALIS, Paula Greene said NALIS strives to offer services of benefit to the visually impaired.

Chairman of NALIS and former Minister Neil Parsanlal also addressed the small gathering at the audiovisual room of NALIS in Port of Spain.

Mr. Parsanlal said the pandemic has shown the need to expand services into the digital area.

And Chief Executive Officer of Digicel Foundation, Penny Gomez stressed the importance of sharing education.

Also present at the signing were Director of Information Network Divisions, Helen Johnson and Digicel Foundation Project Leader, Alicia Hospedales.