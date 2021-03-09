Police probe 2 murders in Mt. Lambert and Champs Fleurs

One man is killed in what is being called a drive by shooting in Mt. Lambert, while another is gunned down while in the bedroom of his Champ Fleur home.

Reports say the drive by shooting occurred yesterday afternoon at around 4:10pm.

According to eyewitnesses the man identified as Marlon Moraldo was shot from a moving vehicle.

He was at the time standing on Mt. Lambert Circular Road between the Priority Bus Route and the Eastern Main Road when he was shot.

It is said 2 other people were shot and wounded.

The murder of Anthony Raymond is also being investigated.

He died at hospital hours after he was shot at his home in Champ Fleur.

Reports say Mr. Raymond was at his Esmeralda Drive, Mt. D’or Road, home at around 1:10am yesterday when a group of men broke down his front door and ran into his bedroom.

The assailants opened fire hitting Mr. Raymond several times in the chest, abdomen, elbow and knee before running away.

He was rushed to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he underwent emergency surgery.

However, he died at around 10:40 yesterday morning.