First time in 2 weeks no COVID related deaths

For the first time in over 2 weeks there has been one more COVID-19 related death in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of Health says the death toll from the virus is now 140.

Up to yesterday’s report there were no new cases of the virus.

The count remains at 7,736.

95 of these cases are considered active.

Yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the country would receive less than half of the initially approved number of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine later this month.

Minister Deyalsingh told a news conference the country has secured 33,600 doses of the vaccine.

He also said such a method is good and a lot safer.