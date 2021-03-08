MSJ leader says proposals presented by PDP represent the will of the people

Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdullah says the proposals of the Patriotic Democratic Patriots represent the will of the people.

Yesterday David Abdullah broke his party’s silence on the political deadlock in Tobago.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 Mr. Abdullah commended the people of Tobago for having voted for change.

As a solution the PDP has proposed a power sharing arrangement.

Mr. Abdullah said he agrees.

He said this is what the people want.

On January 25th Tobago went to the polls in Tobago House of Assembly Elections that ended in a deadlock between the Patriotic Democratic Patriots and the Peoples National Movement.