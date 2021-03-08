Police probe the murder in Arima

One man identified, as Keron Francois is dead while another is nursing chop wounds following an attack in Arima.

Mr. Francois was 28-years-old.

According to police reports, at around 5.45 pm yesterday officers in Arima received word of a killing along the Heights of Guanapo.

When they arrived just after 6pm, they found a man who was nursing wounds to one of his hands.

He informed the officers that a body was off the roadway in some bushes.

The body of Mr. Francois was then discovered with a deep chop wound to the back of the head and back.

The District Medical Officer was notified and the body was viewed, declarations made, and a post mortem was ordered.

The wounded man was taken for medical treatment and is currently warded in a serious but stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.