Police probe the murder in Arima

One man identified, as Keron Francois is dead while another is nursing chop wounds following an attack in Arima.
Mr. Francois was 28-years-old.
According to police reports, at around 5.45 pm yesterday officers in Arima received word of a killing along the Heights of Guanapo.
When they arrived just after 6pm, they found a man who was nursing wounds to one of his hands.
He informed the officers that a body was off the roadway in some bushes.
The body of Mr. Francois was then discovered with a deep chop wound to the back of the head and back.
The District Medical Officer was notified and the body was viewed, declarations made, and a post mortem was ordered.
The wounded man was taken for medical treatment and is currently warded in a serious but stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error