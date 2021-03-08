I955 FM


Police probe the murder in Arima

Posted on March 8, 2021 by admin

One man identified, as Keron Francois is dead while another is nursing chop wounds following an attack in Arima.

Mr. Francois was 28-years-old.

According to police reports, at around 5.45 pm yesterday officers in Arima received word of a killing along the Heights of Guanapo.

When they arrived just after 6pm, they found a man who was nursing wounds to one of his hands.

He informed the officers that a body was off the roadway in some bushes. 

The body of Mr. Francois was then discovered with a deep chop wound to the back of the head and back.

The District Medical Officer was notified and the body was viewed, declarations made, and a post mortem was ordered.

The wounded man was taken for medical treatment and is currently warded in a serious but stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

