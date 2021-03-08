UN representative addresses issue of domestic violence

UN Resident Coordinator, Marina Walter

The local representative for the United Nations also addresses the issue of domestic violence.

In her message on the observance of International Women’s Day today, UN Resident Coordinator, Marina Walter notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the best in women.

However she also notes there has been an increase in domestic violence.

In a videotaped address Ms. Walters said this is not desirable by the United Nations.

Commemoration of International Women’s Day ranges from being a public holiday in some countries to being largely ignored elsewhere.

In some places, it is a day of protest and in others; it is a day that celebrates womanhood.