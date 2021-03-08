President Weekes says she too was hurting with the nation following the recent killings of women

President Paula Mae Weekes breaks her silence on the recent killings of young women, saying she was present and hurting along with the nation.

She says she was just not ready to speak.

The Head of State yesterday responded to criticisms of her silence.

To mark International Women’s Day today, President Weekes yesterday noted that based on the communications to her office and public comments, citizens wanted their Head of State to comfort them and bring the nation together.

President Weekes said she recognised that the people also wanted her to use moral suasion to make the government and the Opposition find common ground.