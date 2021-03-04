Borders to remain closed until proper vaccination programs are rolled out

This country’s borders will remain closed until proper vaccination programs are rolled out both here and in other populations.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a media conference in Tobago yesterday.
Dr. Rowley said the re-opening of Trinidad and Tobago’s borders rests soley on successful vaccination programs.
Dr. Rowley said he does not want to re-open borders prematurely and suffer dire consequences.
The country’s borders were closed almost 1 year ago in an aim to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
