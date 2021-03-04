75% approval rating for CoP

Commissioner Gary Griffith

The Police Commissioner gets top reviews in a public confidence poll.

According to Superintendent Wayne Mystar, Commissioner Gary Griffith got a 75% approval rating.

He says this is an improvement when compared to surveys taken to rate a Police Commissioner in previous years.

Speaking at today’s Police Media Briefing Supt. Mystar gave a further breakdown of the surveys done between 2018 and 2021.

Also speaking at the news conference was TTPS representative Keel Country.

She said this morning the majority of participants approving the Commissioner’s performance were over the age of 50.

She said 2 polls were conducted, one via social media and the other via phone.

Officer Country also noted that over 4000 persons participated.