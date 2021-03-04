There are reports of an early morning murder in Arouca.

The victim is Sydney Villaroel.

The incident occurred at Windy Hill.

His mother Patsy Mohammed told police she was awakened by loud voices outside her home at around 1am.

She said as she opened her front door 2 men armed with guns pushed their way past her.

Ms. Mohammed said the assailants ordered her eldest son to lie on the ground where he was beaten.

According to Ms. Mohammed the gunmen then went to the bedroom of the house and opened fire on her other son, Mr. Villaroel, before escaping.

He was hit in the head.

Mr. Villaroel died at the scene.

Officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Central and Region 2 Homicide officers visited the scene.

Police are yet to acsertain a motive for the killing.