The PDP wants the posts of Deputy Chief Secretary, Deputy Presiding Officer and Finance Secretary

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

The Progessive Democratic Patriots says there will be no negotiating its demand for the positions of Deputy Chief Secretary, Deputy Presiding Officer and Finance Secretary.

The positions are contained in a proposal submitted to the Peoples National Movement’s Tobago Council Leader, Tracy Davidson Celestine.

It was one of the outcomes of yesterday’s meeting with all 12 assemblymen, which was chaired by prime minister dr. Keith rowley.

This morning, Political Leader of the PDP, Watson Duke said he wants no confrontation but the 3 positions as stated, can be considered the deal breaker.

On The Morning Show on i95.5fm today, Mr. Duke said he believes the Prime Minister genuinely wants to settle the stalemate which followed the January 25th Tobago House of Assembly election.

Both the PNM and the PDP won 6 seats in that poll.

Mr. Duke said there is no want for power sharing, but for an amalgamation that can benefit the people represented by the 2 parties.

And former Chief Secretary of the THA, Hochoy Charles, believes yesterday’s meeting came way too late.

But Mr. Charles believes what is being proposed is good for the short term.

And Prime Minister Dr. Rowley said this morning talks can now begin in earnest about settling the matter.

Dr. Rowley was speaking on Channel 5 in Tobago.