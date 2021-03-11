Trade Unions pull out of government’s Tripartite Advisory Council citing a lack of consultation among other issues

Michael Annisette

Trade Unions, which have been members of the government’s Tripartite Advisory Council, have pulled out.

They say the Council serves no useful purpose.

General Secretary of the National Trade Union Center, Michael Annisette told a news conference yesterday all members are withdrawing their participation.

Union leaders, Joseph Remy, Ancil Roget and Watson Duke said enough is enough.

The leaders of FITUN, NATUC and JTUM will meet tomorrow to devise other strategies in treating with what they see as government’s neglect of the issues affecting workers.