PDP responds to PNM Tobago Council’s proposal

PDP Leader, Watson Duke

The Progressive Democratic Patriots party is insisting it wants the position of Secretary for Finance and the Economy.

Earlier this morning PDP Leader, Watson Duke issued the response to the counter proposal of the Peoples National Movement.



The response outlines what the PDP would prefer, as opposed to what has been suggested by the PNM to break the 6-6 deadlock in the Assembly.

Yesterday Political Leader of the PNM in Tobago, Tracy Davidson Celestine explained the reasons behind the counter proposal.

The Tobago PNM is concerned that the THA Act does not allow for the sharing of councilors in the manner suggested by the PDP.

Mrs. Davidson Celestine noted that the PNM is hoping for a genuine support as this move as it is about the people of Tobago and not parties.

The deadlock in the THA followed the election of January 25th when both the PDP and the PNM got 6 Electoral Districts.

Both parties have been unable to elect a Presiding Officer for the THA.