Emile Elias denies sexual assault allegations against him

Emile Elias

Emile Elias is today refuting all claims of sexual assault made against him.

The contractor is now facing 2 counts of sexual crimes against a teenage girl.

In a statement yesterday the police service said the 84-year-old was charged late Wednesday night with sexual grooming and sexual penetration of a minor.

He was also granted bail in the sum of 100,000 dollars at the West End Police Station.

Mr. Elias is the owner of construction firm NH International.

He is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain Magistrate on March 24th.



Yesterday Ample Advertising Agency said it notes the widespread media publication of a current legal matter involving its client Mr. Elias.

It said Mr. Elias completely refutes in the strongest possible terms the allegations made against him.

It said the contractor looks forward to establishing his innocence under the due process of law.

The team said given the fact that the matter is now before the courts and therefore sub judice, Mr. Elias is unable to make any further comments.