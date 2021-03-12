Arouca businessman murdered

There are reports of another murder this time in Arouca.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas Mohit.

Mr. Mohit was gunned down while at his business place on the Eastern Main Road in Arouca around 6:45 last night.

Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Mohit was in his air conditioning shop when a gunman entered and opens fire hitting Mr. Mohit several times

Mr. Mohit was rushed to hospital where he was warded.

Mr. Mohit died at around 10 o’clock last night.

Investigations are ongoing.