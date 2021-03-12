Teenagers sentenced to 2 years for robbing mini-mart with toy gun

Two teenagers who robbed a mini-mart with a toy gun have been sentenced to 2 years in prison with hard labour.

Nineteen-year-old Tyrice Trim and 18-year-old Antoneil Hazette appeared before Senior Magistrate Adrian Darmanie in the Arima Court yesterday.

They both pleaded guilty to the offences, which took place at Cane Farm Road, Trincity on March 8th.

It is said the 2 young men entered the mini-mart and announced a hold up.

They brandished what appeared to be a gun and took from the cashier $38.

The 2 tried to flee the scene, 1 was successful but the cashier’s father detained the other.

Police later held the other suspect.