10 new cases of COVID recorded

Ten new cases of COVID-19 are recorded.
The Health Ministry says the cases were recorded during the period March 8th to March 10th.
It says there are 90 active cases of the virus.
It says 328 persons are currently at State quarantine facilities.
Four are in step down facilities and 72 in home self-isolation
The death toll related to the virus stands at 140.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error