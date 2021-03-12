I955 FM


10 new cases of COVID recorded

Posted on March 12, 2021

Ten new cases of COVID-19 are recorded.

The Health Ministry says the cases were recorded during the period March 8th to March 10th.

It says there are 90 active cases of the virus.

It says 328 persons are currently at State quarantine facilities.

Four are in step down facilities and 72 in home self-isolation

The death toll related to the virus stands at 140.

