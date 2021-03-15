I955 FM


UNC says this country is falling behind in the fight against COVID-19

MP for Oropouche west Dave Tancoo

The Opposition, United National Congress is again criticizing the government for its handling of access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

It says the refusal of the Prime Minister to accept vaccines from India is proof of the government’s incompetence.

MP for Oropouche west Dave Tancoo says this country has fallen behind in terms of treating with the virus.

He was speaking at a media conference hosted by the UNC yesterday.

He said several other nations accessed vaccines from India.

Mr. Tancoo then trained his guns on Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

