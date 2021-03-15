I955 FM


Health officials say there is no need for concerns over AstraZeneca vaccines

Posted on March 15, 2021

An assurance that growing concerns about possible after effects linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine are being carefully monitored here in Trinidad and Tobago.

Last weekend, Director of the Epidemiology Division of the Ministry of Health Dr. Avery Hinds said the World Health Organisation is aware of the concerns.

Dr. Hinds said there is no proof that the side effects are linked to the vaccine.

Medical Chief of Staff at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Dr. Joanne Paul said the vaccine remains safe.

