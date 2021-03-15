I955 FM


Bahamas starts administering vaccines

Posted on March 15, 2021 by admin

In the Bahamas, the vaccine is being administered.

Among the first to receive it, the country’s leaders, including Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and his wife.

His Minister of Health Renward Wells also got his shot yesterday morning.

Nurse Ruth Bastien was the first in the country to receive the vaccination.

She was followed by the Head of the COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, Dr. Marcelin Dow  Regis.

Twenty thousand vaccine doses are in the country and 34,000 more are expected before the end of the month.

A remaining 64,000 are likely at the end of May.

