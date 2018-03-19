Male suspect in quadruple murder in La Brea now in police custody

The male suspect in the quadruple murder in La Brea is now in police custody.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says the man was found in Valencia yesterday morning.

He is believed to have killed Abigail Chapman, her 16-year-old daughter Olivia Chapman and her friend 14-year-old Mickela Mason and 69-year-old Michael Scott.

Reports say the suspect was held just after nine am by officers of the La Horquetta Crime Patrol Unit.

Police say he was walking along a roadway leading out of St. Albans Quarry located off the Valencia stretch.

The bodies of the four were found in the ground floor apartment in Sobo Village one week ago.

The throats of the females were slit while Mr. Scott was beaten on the head.

Meanwhile…there have been issues surrounding the police response to reports made by the victim.

Relatives of Mrs. Jones Chapman claim she made several reports to the police that the suspect was threatening her and her daughter but nothing was done.

Last week, the Police Complaints Authority launched an investigation into possible dereliction of duty by some police officers.

Director of the authority, David West confirmed that an inquiry is being conducted to determine if neglect was committed on the part of officers.

On friday, mr west said the police have a duty to act on all reports.

Less than 12 hours later, three police officers that would have taken a report from Mrs. Jones Chapman were suspended.

It is said Acting Police Commissioner, Stephen Williams suspended the three after going through copies of relevant statements and documents regarding reports of domestic abuse.

However the move is not sitting well with President of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Micheal Seales.

Inspector Seales does not believe it was the right thing to do.

He said yesterday the issue calls for changes in the manner in which officers treat with perpetrators of domestic abuse.