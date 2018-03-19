I955 FM


65-year-old man Henry St. Clair reported missing last month is found dead

Posted on March 19, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-30Henry St. Clair reported missing last month has been found dead.

 

Mr. St. Clair’s body was found on Saturday near his home in Sangre Grande.

 

The 65-year-old man was reported missing on February 26th.

 

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. St. Clair had Alzheimer’s.

 

The cause of death is not yet known.

 

Investigations are continuing.

