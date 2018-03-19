I955 FM


History would be made today in T&T…first ever female President, Paula Mae Weeks to be sworn in

March 19, 2018

images-12Paula Mae Weeks is to be sworn in as the country’s first female president today.

 

The inauguration will begin at 10 o’clock this morning but all guests are expected to be seated by 9 am.

 

Thousands are expected to fill the North and Grand Stands of The Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain to witness the in­­auguration.

 

Ms. Weekes will suc­­ceed Pre­si­dent Anthony Carmona.

 

Members of the public with invitations will be accommodated at the North Stand and gates to this entrance will be opened at 7 am.

 

Following the Inauguration Ceremony there will be a private reception at NAPA.

