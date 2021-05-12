I955 FM


Government boasts of its Foreign Exchange Policy

Posted on May 12, 2021
Finance Minister Colm Imbert

Government boasts of its Foreign Exchange Policy saying over 10 billion US dollars have been sold within a 5-year period.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert made the revelation during the questions for oral answer in the Senate yesterday.

Minister Imbert also pointed out that all sectors were taken care of including small and medium business enterprises.

The Finance Minister noted that the EXIM Bank facility has increased by 100 million US dollars 

