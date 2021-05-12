Taxi operators again calling for clamp down on P-cars

Taxi operators are again calling for a clamp down on private cars working their routes.

Vice president of the Belmont Taxi Drivers Association Martin Badal says the government has instructed all public transport to reduce capacity to 50%.

However, he says the PH drivers appear to be doing what they want.

He wants police to ensure the regulations are followed.

Mr. Badal warns that it’s a matter of life and death.

When contacted on the matter yesterday senior members of the TTPS said associations with concerns can make a report and the matter will be addressed.