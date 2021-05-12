Health Minister and Opposition go head to head over vaccines and virus management

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar

As the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Minister and the Opposition go head to head on the issue of vaccines and management of the virus.

Yesterday’s Ministry of Health update told of 9 deaths and 348 new infections.

In the Senate the Health Minister clashed with Opposition Legislator Wade Mark who was questioning the government’s handling of the vaccine rollout.

Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the Opposition should stop making the fight against COVID even more difficult.

Minister Deyalsingh said without such a challenge, herd immunity can be achieved.

At her party’s Monday night forum leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar cast doubt on the numbers and information being delivered by the Minister and the Chief Medical Officer.

She did not leave out the Prime Minister.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the government has been failing in the effective handling of the virus.