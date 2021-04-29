COVID takes 2 more lives in T&T

COVID-19 claims the life of 2 more lives.

The Ministry of Health said the elderly patients are women with comorbidities.

The number of COVID related deaths are now 163.

The Ministry also said there has been 223 new positive cases.

It said the number of reported cases reflects samples taken during period April 25th to April 27th.

The Ministry said 12 persons have been discharged from public health facilities and there have been 58 recovered community cases.

There are 150 patients at hospitals across the country.