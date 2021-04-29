2 Venezuelan charged with trafficking persons and false imprisonment

Charges of trafficking in persons and false imprisonment for 2 Venezuelan nationals.
The TTPS names the suspects as 19-year-old Geraldine Abreu, and 30-year-old Clement Aleong.
Via a statement yesterday the TTPS said Mr. Aleong was also charged with kidnapping.
The charges were laid after a report was made that 2 Venezuelan women were kidnapped.
According to the TTPS on April 23rd, 2021, officers proceeded to Southern Main Road, Cunupia where 2 Venezuelan women were found and rescued.
Four suspects, including Ms. Abreu and Mr. Aleong, were also arrested.
A silver Toyota Aqua was also seized for evidential purposes.
Both were charged after advice was received from the office of the DPP.
The other 2 suspects were released pending further enquiries as investigations continue.
