Judge temporarily blocks media from publishing evidence from a State witness in Sean Luke trial

Sean Luke

A High Court judge temporarily restricts the publication of the evidence of a State latest witness in the Sean Luke trial.

The judge presiding over the trial of 2 men accused of murdering 6-year-old Sean Luke made the decision yesterday.

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds informed media personnel that she was exercising her judicial discretion to restrict reports on evidence and cross-examination for the latest witness.

Justice Ramsumair-Hinds noted the importance of an open hearing, especially in the context of the public interest in the Sean Luke’s case, but stated the temporary gag order was necessary.

She did not elaborate further.

The latest witness is the 16th to testify since the trial commenced last month.

Thirteen of the witnesses, including Sean’s mother Pauline Bharath, who completed her evidence on Monday, have testified in person from virtual court facilities at the San Fernando High Court.

Sean Luke went missing in 2006 and his body was found 2 days later in an abandoned sugarcane field, which bounds his community.

An autopsy revealed he died from internal injuries arising out of being sodomised with a cane stalk.

The trial is expected to resume tomorrow.