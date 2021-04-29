TTPS says it can only do its work if people cooperate

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

The police service says it can only do its work if people cooperate so that there can be benefits for all.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says the information received by officers in connection to guns and drugs only helps reduce crime.

He notes that people only speak when police kill suspects but go mum when other crimes occur.

The Commissioner of Police maintains that while some may disagree, his position stands when it comes to criminals firing at police officers.

He says the TTPS must defend itself with precision and within the confines of the law.

He also slams persons who believe that the pandemic will reduce crime.

He says the TTPS needs the support of the population because there is a lot to be accomplished.