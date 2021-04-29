A warning to criminals from new head of SORT

Head of the Special Operations Response Team, Superintendent Roger Alexander

Some tough talk from the new Head of the Special Operations Response Team, Superintendent Roger Alexander.

On the Beyond The Tape program on TV6 last evening, Supt. Alexander warned criminals.

Hours earlier Commissioner Gary Griffith announced the appointment of Roger Alexander to the post.

He also said police officers have very little choice but to protect themselves when faced with real threats.

He said SORT needs a strong leader.

Superintendent Alexander replaces Mark Hernandez who has been charged in connection with the deaths of 2 suspects in the Andrea Bharatt kidnapping and murder.

Mr. Hernandez is on suspension.