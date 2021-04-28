I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

AG in isolation after he was informed of being in contact with a primary contact

Posted on April 28, 2021 by admin
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Faris Al Rawi is now in isolation.

A release from the Ministry says he was informed that he is a primary contact of a recent COVID-19 positive case.

The release says in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, the Attorney General proceeded to be tested for COVID-19 via a PCR test on Monday, as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

The Attorney General received a negative COVID-19 test result.

However the release says out of abundance of caution and in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Mr. Al Rawi commenced isolation for 14 days, on Monday.

It says he shall execute his roles and responsibilities remotely via virtual platforms and other relevant forms of communication.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *