AG in isolation after he was informed of being in contact with a primary contact

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Faris Al Rawi is now in isolation.

A release from the Ministry says he was informed that he is a primary contact of a recent COVID-19 positive case.

The release says in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, the Attorney General proceeded to be tested for COVID-19 via a PCR test on Monday, as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

The Attorney General received a negative COVID-19 test result.

However the release says out of abundance of caution and in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Mr. Al Rawi commenced isolation for 14 days, on Monday.

It says he shall execute his roles and responsibilities remotely via virtual platforms and other relevant forms of communication.