Prime Minister is out of isolation after testing negative for the coronavirus

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

A negative COVID-19 test leads to the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley being out of isolation.

A release from the OPM said this follows a test yesterday in keeping with the stated health protocols.

It said this brings to an end the Prime Minister’s isolation at the official residence in Blenheim under the supervision of the healthcare professionals from the Tobago Regional Health Authority.

In the release Dr. Rowley extends his deepest gratitude to the medical team whom he said provided expert care during this period.

The Prime Minister also thanks citizens who prayed for his well-being and offered kind words of support over the last 3 weeks.

He also acknowledges those from the region and the wider international community who expressed concern and sent messages of hope for his speedy recovery.