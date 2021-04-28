2 more COVID related deaths and 151 new cases

Two more persons have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths nationally to 161.

The latest update from the Ministry of Health yesterday also says there are 151 new positive cases of the virus.

It says 152 persons are at hospital, 10 at step down facilities, 243 in State quarantine and 1192 in home self-isolation.

The country now has 1,505 active positive cases of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Tobago records 3 new COVID-19 cases

This means Tobago now has 37 active cases.