Seismic activity at La Soufriere volcano low

La Soufriere Volcano, St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Seismic activity at the La Soufrière volcano has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting 2 days ago.

The scientists monitoring the volcano are indicating that over the last 24 hours only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes were recorded with no further tremor.

The Seismic Research Centre of the University of the West Indies said in its last update yesterday that the volcano continues to erupt and is still dangerous.

It said the pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.

According to the SRC explosions with accompanying ash fall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning.

The volcano remains at alert level red.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is talking about the cost of this disaster, particularly as it relates to evacuees.

Dr. Gonsalves says there are also charitable organisations from outside of the country providing aid to affected people.

Over the weekend the Prime Minister said residents of northern St. Vincent, including communities north of the Rabacca Dry River, will be allowed to return to their homes, when the eruption of La Soufriere ends and the all clear is given.

He said there are persons who feel the communities in the volcano red zone in the northeast, as well as orange zone in the northwest, should be abandoned and reserved for agriculture.

But Dr. Gonsalves said as far as his party is concerned north of the Rabacca Dry River, is the soul of the nation.

He said abandoning such areas is not on the cards.