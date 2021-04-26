I955 FM


The Opposition dismisses US Embassy’s reference to terrorism in its latest travel advisory on Trinidad and Tobago

Posted on April 26, 2021
Opposition Senator Anil Roberts

The United National Congress is dismissing the United States Embassy’s reference to terrorism in its latest travel advisory on Trinidad and Tobago.

Opposition Senator Anil Roberts yesterday said one could easily forgive the US Embassy in Port of Spain for its defence following the issuing of the travel advisory.

Mr. Roberts was speaking at a news conference yesterday, as there continue to be some controversy over the advisory and the UNC’s response.

Opposition MP for Oropouche east, Dr. Roodal Moonilal said what the embassy refers to in its advisory and its naming of trouble communities here, are not new.

The embassy last weekend felt it necessary to distance itself from the UNC’s response to the advisory.

