Kiss Baking recalls 4 bred products

Kiss Baking Company has pulled 4 bread products because of what it calls a possibility that a piece of plastic may have contaminated a loaf of bread.

Following word of the recall on social media yesterday the company issued a statement identifying the products recalled to be all large sliced sandwich loaves, Kiss hot dog bread, coconut bun and healthy balance wholegrain buns.

The recall applied to Trinidad and not Tobago.

The products were made on Friday and recalled on Saturday.

Kiss General Manager, Rene Degannes says the recalled products have been crushed and dumped.

Whatsapp messages told of glass being present in the products.

But the company assures customers that there was no possibility of glass being present in any of the products.

Mr. Degannes said the manufacturing processes do not use any equipment containing glass.