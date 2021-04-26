Another COVID-related death in T&T

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

There is one more COVID-related death in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of Health yesterday said an elderly man with “multiple co-morbidities” died on Saturday bringing the death toll here to 159.

In addition, the country recorded 84 new infections of the virus, pushing the number of active cases to 1,343.

The Ministry said there are 237 persons in State controlled quarantine facilities, while 1,116 are in home isolation.

Over the weekend Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh warned of serious and maybe even deadly consequences if people use vaccination systems outside of the State.

Minister Deyalsingh said there are fake vaccines now in circulation, and the way to avoid this is to seek inoculation from State entities.

Minister Deyalsingh said the vaccination program rolled out by his government is safe and credible.

Minister Deyalsingh hailed the work of health care professionals at the various vaccination centers.