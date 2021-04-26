I955 FM


PDP leader Watson Duke calls for protest outside the parliament

Posted on April 26, 2021
PDP Leader, Watson Duke

Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke calls for protest outside the parliament building in Port of Spain.

Mr. Duke is not pleased with the findings of the Joint Select Committee on the constitution amendment Tobago Self Government Bill 2020.

Mr. Duke believes Tobagonians are being taken for a ride.

He says there must be protest in Trinidad.

The JSC proposes a new Tobago legislature, which will differ from the current structure.

It also says the legislature will have exclusive law making powers in Tobago.

Government Senator Nigel De Freitas says public consultations are expected to be held soon on both islands.

He was speaking on the Morning Edition program on TV6 earlier. 

