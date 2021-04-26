Senior police officer responds to the weekend murders

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob has responded to the weekend murders.

8 people were killed on the weekend.

One of them was decapitated.

On TV6’s Morning Edition program earlier ACP Jacob said there is a high fear of crime by the citizenry.

However, he said the police are doing their jobs.

Among those killed on the weekend a former Movement for Social Justice election candidate.

Osie Leonard’s body was found with a bullet wound to the head on Saturday evening.

The body was stuffed inside the trunk of a vehicle he rented 3 days before.

The car was found parked at the Roodal Cemetery close to his Embacadere San Fernando home.

Reports say Mr. Leonard rented the car last Wednesday but did not return it at the stipulated time.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted by Mr. Leonard’s relatives and the GPS system on the vehicle revealed its location.

Mr. Leonard was a candidate in the 2019 Local Government Election.

MSJ leader David Abdullah remembers Mr. Leonard as a community man who was passionate about the well being of those who live in the Springvale-Paradise electoral district.

Mr. Leonard is one of several people killed over the weekend.

The others include Loriston Fletcher, Akim Terry Charles, Nathaniel Gool and a man yet to be identified.

The headless body was found in St. James yesterday morning.

Three other men were killed between Friday night and Saturday.

Their names are given as Steffan Francis, Geovanne Stewart and Kurt Charles.